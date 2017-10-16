× UPDATE: Suspect cried while confessing to murder of young mother in downtown apartment gym, IMPD sources say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sources within the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tell FOX59 that suspect Cody Weir has confessed to the stabbing death of a young mother.

Detectives began investigating the crime around 6:30 a.m. Friday, October 13 after a person was found dead on the second level of the building, which houses the gym for 9 on Canal apartments.

The coroner later identified the victim as Carina Rodriguez, 22, and determined her cause of death to be a stab wound. Her family tells us she just moved to Indianapolis from Texas to start a new life with her son and go back to school to get her associate’s degree in the medical field.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach was there when Weir, 25, was arrested in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Avon last Friday afternoon. Police say a lifelong acquaintance recognized Weir from surveillance video recorded in the lobby of the apartment complex.

One detective calls Weir “a predator,” and says he believes the homeless man from Hendricks County was prowling early Friday morning for a target of opportunity when he spotted 22-year-old Carina Rodriquez working out in the fitness room.

While detectives are trying to determine if the security doors to the building were locked at the time, surveillance video from inside the fitness room shows Rodriquez allowing Weir into the room where he loiters momentarily before assaulting his victim from behind with a knife.

A search warrant of Weir’s car has been conducted in the pursuit of evidence linking him to the murder.

Weir was found not guilty of rape in Hendricks County in 2014 and is reportedly known to Avon Police.

Following the filing of a Probable Cause Affidavit this afternoon, detectives will continue their background investigation into Weir’s history and activities the night of the killing.

One woman told FOX59 that Weir contacted her on social media hours before the murder in anticipation of a sexual encounter.

A source confirms Weir was crying and confessional after his arrest.