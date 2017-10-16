Extended sunny and warmer spell follows season’s coolest

A COOL DAY
Finally a fall-like feel. It’s been a WARM FALL to date. Today is the first ‘below normal’ day since September 13th (33 days). FALL 2017 ranks 9th warmest and October 2017 ties for 5th warmest to date. October is running 9-degrees per day above normal.
The chill is a brief one and return again tonight. Monday morning marked the coolest temperatures since earl;y May. In portions of western Indiana several locations dipped below 40-degrees with patchy frost in Parke, county. Rockville dipped to 36-degrees early this morning.
It will be chilly area-wide Tuesday morning with the potential for more patchy from well away from Indianapolis. Frost develops when the thermometer dips to about 36-degrees, so it is possible. We are behind schedule, the average date of the first frost in Indianapolis is October 12th.
SUNNY AND 70s
Get ready for a steady diet of sunshine and warmer temperatures! We are not going tho have rain for days, perhaps the earliest next Monday and starting Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 70s into next week!