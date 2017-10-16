Extended sunny and warmer spell follows season’s coolest

A COOL DAY

Finally a fall-like feel. It’s been a WARM FALL to date. Today is the first ‘below normal’ day since September 13th (33 days). FALL 2017 ranks 9th warmest and October 2017 ties for 5th warmest to date. October is running 9-degrees per day above normal.

The chill is a brief one and return again tonight. Monday morning marked the coolest temperatures since earl;y May. In portions of western Indiana several locations dipped below 40-degrees with patchy frost in Parke, county. Rockville dipped to 36-degrees early this morning.