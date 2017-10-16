× FBI offers tips to avoid falling victim to virtual kidnapping scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FBI wants the public to be aware of virtual kidnapping scams.

Officials launched a nationwide campaign on Monday to educate potential victims about the threat and how to report it.

The FBI says the current trend in virtual kidnappings for ransom is an English-language extortion call from Mexico to U.S. victims with absolutely no connections or ties to Mexico.

“Although virtual kidnapping takes on many forms, it is always an extortion scheme – one that tricks victims into paying a ransom to free a loved one they believe is being threatened with violence or death,” said the FBI Monday. “Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers have not actually kidnapped anyone. Instead, through deceptions and threats, they coerce victims to pay a quick ransom before the scheme falls apart.”

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI says to look for these possible indicators:

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone, insisting you remain on the line.

Calls do not come from the supposed victim’s phone.

Callers try to prevent you from contacting the “kidnapped” victim.

Calls include demands for ransom money to be paid via wire transfer to Mexico; ransom amount demands may drop quickly.

If you receive a phone call from someone demanding a ransom for an alleged kidnap victim, authorities say the following should be considered: