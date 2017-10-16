× First day for Monroe County Schools without Auxilio

MONROE COUNTY, Ind — Monroe County school district’s new transportation plan will be put to the test this morning after they cut ties with their busing company Auxilio last week.

This comes after major issues earlier this year when students were left waiting at the bus stops for hour and in some cases, the buses never came at all.

Auxilio was hired at the beginning of the school year to provide 42 bus drivers to assist the district with transporting students.

But when the first day of school rolled around, some students were picked up more than an hour after their scheduled time and other students were dropped off in wrong location.

That forced the district to eventually cut ties with the company.

School leaders say over the past week, they have hired enough new drivers to cover the 124 routes they are responsible for and are confident this time around, things will go smoother.

District leaders say if for some reason they don’t have enough bus drivers today, they have dozens of contingency plans in place.

To check if your child’s bus is delayed, click here.