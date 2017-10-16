Former IU head basketball coach Tom Crean to join ESPN as analyst

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indiana University head basketball coach Tom Crean will join ESPN for the upcoming season. Crean will contribute to ESPN platforms as a studio analyst for the 2017-2018 college basketball season.

Crean posted a video on Twitter announcing his new role on Monday.

Crean boasts more than 15 years of coaching experience. He was fired by Indiana in March after nine seasons at the helm of the Hoosiers program. He led IU to a conference championship in 2016 and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Crean is among a number of new hires for ESPN for the upcoming season that includes former Purdue standout Robbie Hummel. Hummel, who recently retired from professional basketball, will primarily serve as a game analyst.

“Our roster is distinguished by a range of history, experience and personality that sets our product apart,” said David Ceisler, ESPN coordinating producer. “We are so excited to add these new voices to our college basketball coverage.”