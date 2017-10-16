Indiana rehab centers looking for more community support to help addicts get clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – As the drug epidemic continues to impact thousands of lives in our community, more treatment centers are stepping up to help. But let's face it, rehab centers are expensive.

In Noblesville, women at Transformations Center for Healing are fighting to keep the doors open. The home currently houses six women who are going through a yearlong rehabilitation program. The goal is to get 10 women in the home. It costs each woman $2,000 a month to live there. The center is completely run on donations but the money is running out.

"Where there was no hope before, hope has been restored in myself, in my kids, in my family," house member Ashley Crow said.

Crow was one of the first people to sign up to live in the rehabilitation home. She says in five months, the program has changed her life.

"We don't want to close our doors. We want to be a place that says ‘yes.’ It doesn't matter if you have the money or not. If you're willing to commit, if you're willing to do the work, then we want to take you," founder Laci Giboney said.

Meanwhile in Cicero, business is thriving at Emerald Neuro Recover Centers.

"I was on my last leg. I was drinking every morning throughout the day and taking pills on top of it. And just couldn't quit on my own and I found Emerald here and so far I'm a different person from 12 days ago," patient Grant Slater said.

The 10-day treatment targets the area in your brain that deals with addiction. While it's worked for 100 patients so far, it costs between $10,000 and $15,000. The center started a scholarship program that brings the cost down to $500 a day. The idea came from strangers coming together to help one young woman who couldn't afford the program get clean.

"Pretty soon churches were donating a day, pastors were donating a day, people she didn't even know were donating a day. Before you knew it she had nine days and she came out perfectly clean and wonderful," CEO Joe Pappas said.

While many people are just beginning their journey, they want to give others the chance to experience this same freedom.

“I think anybody who wants to be free from addiction deserves to be free and this program gives them the opportunity to do that," Crow said.

The women at Transformations Center for Healing are looking for business partners to make monthly contributions. They’re even willing to work for those donations. To learn more about their efforts click here.

Emerald Neuro Recover Centers is looking for people to donate so they can offer more scholarships.