Indiana teen driving fatalities drop 30%

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — New encouraging numbers show teen driving fatalities are down in Indiana.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, teen driving fatalities in Indiana have gone down by 30 percent in a decade from 166 deaths in 2005 to 117 deaths in 2015.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety credits strong Graduated Driver Licensing programs for lower fatalities across the country.

In Indiana, driving schools have noticed more parental involvement in recent years.

“One thing we’ve noticed specifically is if they start Drivers Ed at 15, that gives the parents almost 15 months behind the wheel with the student,” said Michael Clouse, President of the Indiana Driver Education Association​. “We’re getting more and more students now that have a little experience behind the wheel.”