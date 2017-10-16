× New $8 million manufacturing center in Westfield expected to create 87 high-paying jobs

WESTFIELD, Ind.– A Toyota-owned company is planning to build an $8 million plant in Westfield that would bring more jobs to Hamilton County.

Bastain Solutions, a global systems integrator and consulting firm, announced plans to build a new manufacturing center near 196th Street and U.S. 31.

The firm was recently bought by Toyota. The 90,000 square-foot facility is expected to create up to 87 high-paying jobs by 2020.

The company, which provides material handling and robotic automation for large scale product distribution, will invest more than $8 million into the building’s construction. The facility will house 10,000 square feet of office space as well as the company’s growing advanced manufacturing operations.

They will begin hiring manufacturing and engineering positions at the beginning of 2018. Construction will begin in November, and the first round of product shipments are expected in June.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered the company up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $88,750 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The Westfield City Council will consider additional incentives.

Indiana leaders say this is yet another step toward making Westfield, and all of Indiana, a global business hub.

“Westfield used to be a field to the west and it has certainly become one of the best places in the country, not just ranked by me but to folks all around the world as one of the best places to work and to live and to play,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.