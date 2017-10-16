× New median cable barriers to be installed along 30 miles of I-74 on the southeast side

MARION and SHELBY COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has awarded a $2 million contract to C-Tech Corporation to install median cable barriers on 30 miles of I-74 between I-465 on Indianapolis’ southeast side and the Decatur County line at Exit 123.

Installation of the cable barriers will begin as early as December, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

Drivers along I-74 should be alert for workers in the median and some temporary lane restrictions.

Cable barrier systems are life-saving traffic devices ideally suited for use in existing medians to prevent cross-over crashes, absorb collision forces, and reduce the impact on vehicle occupants.

The barriers consist of wire ropes tensioned between anchored end terminals and are held in position by intermediate breakaway posts.

Median crossover crashes tend to be severe and are more likely to occur with higher traffic volumes. Most states that have installed cable barriers in medians report a decrease in cross-median crash fatalities of 90 percent or more.