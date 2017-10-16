× Police: Greencastle man arrested after forcing woman to perform sexual act

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – A Greencastle man has been charged with sexual battery.

Indiana State Police began investigating allegations against 24-year-old Rathal Moore in May.

During the course of their investigation, evidence led officers to believe that Moore touched the private parts of an adult female and then physically forced her to perform a sexual act.

Police say items seized from a home on Jackson Street were submitted for analysis and those results assisted in the filing of the level 6 felony charge.

Moore was booked into the Putnam County Jail just after midnight on Saturday.