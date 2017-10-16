× U.S. Postal Service announces military mailing deadlines for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Postal Service wants to ensure that those stationed overseas get their presents, care packages and cards in time for the holidays.

To help make sure that happens, officials recommend parcels be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses overseas no later than the mailing dates listed below:

Military Mail Addressed

To and From Priority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS)1 First-Class Mail

Letters

and

Cards Priority Mail Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL)2 Space Available

Mail (SAM)3 Retail Ground APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 014%-092 Dec. 16 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093 N/A Dec. 4 Dec. 4 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-098 Dec. 16 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340 Dec. 16 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6 APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-99% Dec. 16 Dec. 11 Dec. 11 Dec. 4 Nov. 27 Nov. 6

The Postal Service also offers a discounted price of $17.35 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 per box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide. Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at local Post Offices and online at shop.usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship at usps.com/ship.

The Postal Service has also created a free “Military Care Kit” based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains:

Two Priority Mail APO/FPO/DPO Flat Rate Boxes

Two Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate Boxes

Priority Mail tape

Priority Mail address labels

Appropriate customs forms

To order the kit, call 800-610-8734. Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found at usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm.

Addressing the Package:

Write the service member’s full name

Include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned).

Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address

Include a return address

Inside the box, include the service member’s name and address as well as the sender’s name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit

Domestic mailing deadlines are as follows: