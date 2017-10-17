× Anatomy of a play: Colts 4th-and-1; poised to tie late

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It came down to a make-it-or-else play, and the Indianapolis Colts insisted they were prepared for the situation.

Fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee Titans 13-yard line. Two minutes, 36 seconds remaining in Monday night’s game. Indy trailing 29-22 but poised to tie.

With everything on the line, the Colts kept the football in the hands of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He ran a bootleg around right end and seemed to be on the verge of picking up the first down only to be pulled down, short, by linebacker Wesley Woodyard.

The Colts challenged the spot on the football, but replay confirmed Brissett was short. The Titans went on to pull away for a 36-22 victory.

How did Brissett view the pivotal play and ruling by the officials?

“Whatever he called,’’ he said. “That’s his point of view, so I’m not going to get into that. Shouldn’t have been in that situation.’’

Brissett explained the bootleg was “just me using my legs. I definitely need to make sure I get that next time.

“I thought I had the edge on him. He made a good play. (The Colts) challenged and whatever the call was, it was.’’

Chuck Pagano insisted the Colts were prepared to use that particular play if that situation occurred during the game.

Why?

“Based on tape and the defense they had shown, not just this year (but) going way back,’’ Pagano said. “Practiced it all week. Something where we said, ‘This is what we’re going to run in this situation.’

“We knew exactly what we were going to run. They executed it and stopped it. It wasn’t like it was just grabbing straws.’’

However, one option was off the table.

Robert Turbin, one of the NFL’s premier short-yardage backs, suffered an injury to his left elbow while picking up 9 yards on the preceding third-down play. He has converted all 12 of his third-and-1 opportunities the past two seasons.

Pagano said Turbin will undergo an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

“He’s one of our guys, one of our dudes, one of our leaders,’’ Pagano said. “If it’s a significant amount of time, it’s going to sting.’’

