× Armed carjacking suspects arrested following short pursuit on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two armed carjacking suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning after a short pursuit on the city’s east side.

IMPD responded to the incident that occurred near Washington St. and Lasalle around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, the victim said an unknown male suspect, later identified as 37-year-old George Leachman, came up to his door and pointed a gun at him.

After the victim was out of the vehicle, a female, later identified as 49-year-old Jeanna Cavender, then allegedly got into his 2005 Honda Odyssey van with Leachman and fled from the scene.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted the vehicle going east on 10th St. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, police say the vehicle fled.

“After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed into the corner of a residence in the 2000 block of Wallace Ave.,” said IMPD in a release. “Two suspects then got out and allegedly broke the lock on a screened-in porch where they stayed, ignoring officers requests to come off the porch.”

The suspects allegedly offered the resident of the home $100 to let them inside, but the resident refused and told the man and woman to get off his porch.

Shortly after, Leachman and Cavender were taken into custody. They’re facing preliminary charges of suspicion of residential entry and resisting law enforcement.