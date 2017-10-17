× Chill easing with a string of fantastic October days coming

CHILLY TUESDAY MORNING

The coolest of the season but it is already easing. Good Tuesday evening everyone. Early morning lows included patchy frost levels (36° or cooler) in many outlying areas. The coolest we found was a 35-degrees low in Ellettsville.

This is the first time since September 12th and 13th that we’ve had back to back days below normal. This chill is brief and will not derail what is the warmest October in 10 years. To date October 2017 in running nearly 8-degrees above normal and 6th warmest on record.

SUNNY AND 70’s

About the most perfect forecast you will find and we own it here in central Indiana for the next several days.

This forecast is loaded with sunshine. Plenty of sunshine and warming is already underway. We are up over 26-degrees since early this morning and a string of 70+ days are coming through the weekend.