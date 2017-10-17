× Chilly start, bright sunshine and another warming trend gets underway!

Skies are clear this morning and temperatures again have slipped into that chilly territory of the upper 30’s for most! Another great sunrise though is expected and another sun-filled day too! Afternoon readings will be very seasonal (65°), while winds remain light from the southwest. This will begin a warming trend that should take us deep into the weekend! Along with the warming trend, another dry stretch until Sunday afternoon or evening.

70° temperatures return tomorrow and should take us right into the weekend! A cold front is still in play for Sunday and into Monday! This will bring us a rain chance and another shift into cooler air to start next week. As we get deeper into the month, signs continue to show these cool shots getting deeper and temperatures getting colder! Flurries are not that far away…