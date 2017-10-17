Dogs rescued from Puerto Rico arrive in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The residents of Puerto Rico are still working to put things back together after Hurricane Maria, but humans weren’t the only ones affected.

Dogs were displaced as well and some of those pups have arrived in Indianapolis.

They’ll undergo medical and behavioral evaluations before being put up for adoption either at the Indianapolis Humane Society or another shelter in the Midwest.

It might be a while before they’re ready for adoption, because adjusting to a new environment after a traumatic event can be tough.

Indy humane is making the dogs as comfortable as possible.

“It took a lot of volunteers to get these animals to their appropriate new homes or intermediate homes and that makes it really, really special for us,” said Steven Stolen, the CEO of Indy Humane. “This is all about people and the animals.”

FOX59 will keep you updated as the dogs are put up for adoption.