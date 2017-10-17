× IMPD investigating east side shooting that killed man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of E. 34th St. and Forest Manor Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, they found a male in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We’re going to be checking to see if anybody had video on their business,” said Capt. Michael Elder at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.