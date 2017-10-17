× Former Brownsburg, Butler standout Gordon Hayward suffers gruesome injury in Celtics debut

CLEVELAND – Former Butler and Brownsburg basketball standout Gordon Hayward suffered a serious lower leg injury just minutes into his Boston Celtics debut Tuesday night. Hayward fell awkwardly near the baseline during the first quarter of the Celtics season opener against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Athletic trainers used an immobilizer on Hayward’s injured left leg before taking him off the court on a stretcher. Members of both teams were visibly shaken after witnessing the incident. Cavs star LeBron James offered support to Hayward just before he was taken off the court at Quicken Loans Arena.

Hayward signed a max contract with Boston in the offseason, reuniting him with his college coach, Brad Stevens. Hayward was a 2017 NBA All-Star and played his first seven seasons in the league with the Utah Jazz.

Coaches and fellow athletes took to Twitter within seconds of seeing the injury to show support for Hayward.

