× IHSAA officials told volleyball players they’d be disqualified for not respecting flag, anthem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IHSAA officials told high school volleyball players they would be disqualified if they didn’t show respect to the flag and national anthem.

It happened before Lawrence Central and Cathedral played the first game of a tournament at Lawrence North on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

No one ended up kneeling, but officials are not allowed to make such comments to players regarding the anthem, according to the district.

Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Bobby Cox released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The IHSAA is silent on the topic of behaviors exhibited by participants at an athletic contest during the presentation of the National Anthem. The IHSAA by-laws provide support in Rules 3 and 8 with respect to conduct and the authority vested with the Principal to enforce such accepted behaviors. It is the sincere desire of the IHSAA that all participants at an education based athletic event demonstrate proper respect and attention during the presentation of our National Anthem while respecting the rights of individual freedoms of expression.”

The MSD of Lawrence Township issued the statement below: