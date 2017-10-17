× Indiana Athletics to add five monuments outside Assembly Hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Five granite monuments are coming to the Ken Nunn Champions Plaza outside of Assembly Hall, Indiana Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon.

The monuments will honor the Hoosiers’ five NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship winning teams while depicting players from each squad and including the name of every player and coach from each team.

Installation will begin Wednesday, October 18 and finish before Saturday’s Hoosier Hysteria.

“There could be no better addition to Ken Nunn Champions Plaza than these inspiring tributes to our five national champion men’s basketball teams – with room for more,” said Indiana Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “I’m particularly pleased that the name of every player and coach from every championship team is immortalized on these granite monuments, as Indiana Basketball always wins as a team.”

Artist Brian Hanlon, owner of Hanlon Studios, designed and fabricated the five monuments.

Inside The Hall reports coach Bob Knight requested for his likeness to be left off of the monuments, and Indiana University honored that request.