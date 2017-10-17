× Man accused of murdering young mother in apartment gym makes first court appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man who police say confessed to murdering a young mother at a downtown apartment gym will make his first court appearance today.

Cody Weir, 25, will be escorted from the Marion County Jail to the courthouse for his initial hearing around 12 p.m.

According to court documents, Weir has already confessed to the murder of Carina Rodriguez, 22, on the morning of Friday, October 13.

Surveillance footage shows the attack lasted less than two minutes. According to court documents, Rodriguez can be seen on camera letting a man into the gym at the 9 on Canal apartments. Within 45 seconds of entering the gym, the video reportedly shows the man take something out of his waistband, knock Rodriguez to the ground, and then leave.

Rodriguez staggered around the room for the next three minutes, trying to use an iPad before she fell to the ground.

Police arrested Weir a few hours later in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Avon. Police say a lifelong acquaintance recognized Weir from the surveillance video police released to the media.

According to police, Weir was emotional and confessed to the murder.

Police searched his car and found a blade, bloodied clothing, a hooded sweatshirt matching the one seen in surveillance video, and a key fob.

Weir’s initial court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.