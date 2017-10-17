Man shoots himself after leading Johnson Co. Deputies on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, IN--Johnson County Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a man to shoot himself after a leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

Sheriff Doug Cox says the chase began shortly after a woman in Greenwood called 911 to report that a man, described as a heavyset black male, was behind her garage wearing camouflage and a black ski mask.

The woman’s dog reportedly chased the man who ran into a cornfield and eventually drove off in a silver Ford F-150.

According to a report, a sheriff’s deputy was able to catch up to the truck as it exited I-65 NB at County Line Road and a chase ensued.

“At one point here on Arlington the individual displayed a firearm to the officers that were chasing him holding it up indicating that he had a firearm.” Sheriff Doug cox said.

Immediately after showing the gun, Cox says deputies reported the man driving erratically.

“Shortly thereafter he ran off the road striking a telephone pole, sheared the telephone pole, and ran through a line of trees, ended up going to the other side of the road striking the tree head on,” Cox said.

When deputies were able to approach the truck they discovered the man had shot himself in the head. Drugs and drug paraphernalia where also found inside the suspects’ car.

“A lot of questions and we don’t have the answers yet as to why. Number one why he’s in the back of the house, or why he may have taken his own life at the end of the pursuit,” Cox said.

As of 3pm the man was still alive and being treated at Eskenazi Hospital. Sheriff Cox says it’s likely the man won’t survive.