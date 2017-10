× 1 dead after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of E. 34th St. and Forest Manor Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

