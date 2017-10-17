× Reports: Former Eli Lilly executive in the running for Health and Human Services secretary

WASHINGTON – A former Eli Lilly executive is being considered for a position in the Trump administration, according to multiple reports.

A source tells our partners at the IndyStar that Alex Azar is being considered for Health and Human Services secretary. The source says the administration is speaking with Azar about the post and he is interested.

Politico first reported Tuesday that President Trump is leaning toward Azar.

Azar, who is originally from Maryland, was the No. 2 official at HHS during the George W. Bush administration.

He joined Indianapolis-based Lilly in 2007 as senior vice president of corporate affairs and communication. When Lilly announced in January that Azar was leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities, he was president of Lilly USA, the company’s largest affiliate.

If he’s tapped, Azar would replace Tom Price, who resigned in September after it was reported that he spent over $1 million in taxpayer money on private and government planes.