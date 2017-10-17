Reward offered in search of Ohio man accused of raping, killing 13-month-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT, Ohio -- A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man in Ohio who is accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl, WJW reports.

Joshua Dale Gurto, 37, faces charges of aggravated murder and rape in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith issued an arrest warrant for Gurto last Friday. According to WJW, he is the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

Gurto is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a deformed right ear and a misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to his arrest, according to WFMJ.

Anyone with information regarding Gurto's whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711.