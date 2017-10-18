Andrew Luck will not practice with Colts this week after receiving cortisone shot

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches from the bench during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Colts General Manager Chris Ballard announced Wednesday that quarterback Andrew Luck will not be at practice for the rest of the week.

Doctors gave Luck a cortisone shot to help with soreness on his surgically-repaired shoulder.

Ballard explained that the shot will help with a lingering soreness and the Colts franchise QB will continue his rehab. They “have shut down” his throwing for now.

Ballard would not put a timeline on Luck’s return or speculate if Luck could miss the entire season. He did say Luck won’t be placed on the injured reserve list at this point