Bullets hit northeast side home, feet away from teenager’s bed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A house on the city's northeast side was hit with bullets overnight. The people who live in the home weren't there, but caught a glimpse of the shooter driving away.

The shooting happened between 11:30 and 12:00 Tuesday night near 42nd and Franklin Rd. The woman who owns the home doesn't want to be identified but told FOX59 she was driving home from work when she heard the gunshots and saw someone driving away. She said it happened fast, but the gun sounded powerful.

The woman said she doesn't know who would want to hurt her or her family. The shattered glass and bullet holes caused damage to her home, but she said she's thankful no one was hurt and knows it could have turned out a lot different.

"If my daughter would have been in that bed and rose up, she would be dead," she said. “If my other daughter would have been standing at her dresser, which she always is doing her hair, she would have been shot."

While police investigate who pulled the trigger, the woman had a strong message for her community. She said IMPD officers responded quickly and was thankful for the time they took to investigate. She said they were friendly and took their jobs seriously. She's hoping other families who are victims of crimes will start working together with police.

"The community has to work with the police department, because if we don’t work with them, they cannot help us."

She said she's also hoping other parents will understand this message:

"The mayor’s not raising our children. The police department’s not raising our children. We are, and we cannot hold the mayor and the governor and the police department responsible for every mistake our children are making."

The woman said she saw someone driving away in a dark colored sport utility vehicle. If you know anything, call IMPD.