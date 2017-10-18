Creepy shattered glass cupcakes are perfect for your Halloween party

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Shattered Glass Cupcakes
Ingredients
For the chocolate cupcakes
- 1 stick unsalted Challenge butter
- 2 ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate
- 1/2 cup (42 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3/4 cup (95 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup (50g) light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
For the vanilla frosting
- 1 cup unsalted Challenge butter softened
- 5 cups powdered sugar (630 grams)
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
For the shattered glass
- 1 cup granulated sugar (200 grams)
- 1/2 cup corn syrup
Directions
For the chocolate cupcakes
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a cupcake/muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside.
- Melt the butter and chocolate together in the microwave. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring between each time. You may also melt the butter and chocolate over low heat on the stovetop. Stir until smooth and set aside to slightly cool.
- In a medium sized bowl, toss the cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together until thoroughly combined. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla together until smooth. Add the cooled butter/chocolate and whisk until smooth. Add half of the flour mixture, then half of the buttermilk. Repeat until everything is added. Stir until *just* combined; do not overmix. The batter will be very thick like pudding.
- Fill cupcake liners 1/2 full. Bake for 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting.
For the vanilla frosting
- Cream softened butter on medium speed for about 3 minutes. Slowly add powdered sugar and beat with mixer until combined.
- Add heavy cream, vanilla, and salt, and beat for about 3 minutes. Frost cupcakes.
For the shattered glass
- Lay sheet of wax paper on baking sheet and spray with nonstick spray; set aside
- Combine sugar and corn syrup in microwave safe bowl
- Seal bowl with plastic wrap and heat in microwave for 2 minutes
- Remove from microwave, discard plastic wrap, and stir.
- Seal bowl with plastic wrap again and heat in microwave for two minutes
- Remove plastic wrap from bowl and pour boiling mixture onto wax paper. Careful, it will be hot.
- Let harden for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Shatter edible glass with knife into 1-inch size pieces. Stick shattered glass in frosting as decorations. Use red decorating gel or food coloring to create a blood-looking effect on the frosting.