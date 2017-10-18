× Driver forgets to lower his dump on truck and hits bridge

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A dump truck driver who forgot to lower his dump on his truck after unloading a load of materials hit a bridge along southbound I-65 in the Merriville area.

The preliminary investigation revealed that around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a tractor pulling a dump trailer, owned by Material Transfer out of Schererville, IN, and driven by Michael J. Hoff, age 46 of Dyer, IN., had just dumped a load off at a construction site off US 30. Upon leaving that site he was traveling south on I-65 when he hit the overhead bridge at 93rd Street with the dump still in the up position.

That caused the dump to detach from the tractor which then overturned and blocked all southbound travel lanes for about two hours.

Hoff sustained minor injuries and all travel lanes were reopened just after 7:30 a.m. A bridge inspector was notified to inspect the bridge but no report was released pending the investigation.