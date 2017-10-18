× FBI operation results in arrests of several suspected child sex traffickers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) announced Wednesday that dozens of minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested as part of “Operation Cross Country XI.”

The operation focused on underage human trafficking. In Indiana, officials say several traffickers were identified and/or arrested in Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne and South Bend, but they did not provide specific information on the suspects.

“By focusing on the identification of those responsible for commercial sexual exploitation of minors in Indianapolis, we were able to significantly impact online sex trafficking in the area and were able to further develop excellent relationships with our state, local and county law enforcement partners as well as our public health partners,” said Supervisory Special Agent Mike Langeman. “These operations will continue with the goal of locating and removing juveniles from sex trafficking and dismantling those responsible for commercial sexual exploitation.”

This is the 11th iteration of Operation Cross Country. It involved 55 FBI field offices and 78 state and local task forces. International partners from the United Kingdom, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines participated.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested – and the number of children recovered – reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street. It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

Agents and officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops and various websites. Officials say 84 minors were recovered during the operation, the youngest being three months old. The average age of the victims was 15 years old.

The victims are offered medical and mental health counseling in addition to other services.

The FBI provided these two stories connected to the investigation, but did not share information on the Indiana-related arrests: