Kidnapping suspect led police on 3-state chase, held knife to child's throat before arrest in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police arrested a kidnapping suspect from Wisconsin early this morning in Lafayette following a three-state chase.

The chase started around 7 p.m. CT Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after police say a man kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter, stole a vehicle, and drove south.

The suspect made it to Decatur, Illinois around 11 p.m. CT. Police attempted to pull him over for failure to have headlights on, but he fled the scene and got away.

The suspect was posted in Watseka, Illinois where he told a person at Walmart he kidnapped a girl and stole a car.

The person at Walmart called police, and the suspect fled, driving east on SR 24 where he crossed into Indiana continuing on SR 24 to I-65. The Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. caught up with the suspect, and he drove south on I-65. Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies and ISP joined Newton County in the pursuit at the 178 mile marker (SR 43).

The suspect got off the interstate at SR 26, drove into a neighborhood, and encountered another driver. He rolled down his window and tried to get the other man to take the girl from him.

When the other driver refused, he turned around, got back on I-65, and started traveling north.

Police blocked the roadway, but he drove through the roadblock, crossed the median, and continued traveling northbound in the southbound lanes into oncoming traffic.

Police say he traveled in and out of a construction lane that was not being used.

A police cruiser crashed into his car and spun him around. Police surrounded the car, but the driver refused to surrender and held a knife to the young girl’s throat, threatening to harm her.

Police then broke out the back window of the car and he handed the child over before putting the knife to his own throat, cutting himself.

Police used a taser to subdue him, and he was taken into custody. He was taken to Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital and then flown to Indianapolis St. Vincent hospital for treatment.

Police say the girl has a few scratched, but she is in good condition.

All northbound lanes of I-65 have reopened, and one southbound lane is open. Police believe it will likely be that way for another two hours.