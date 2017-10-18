× Largest October snow storm on record started on this date 28 years ago

Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date October 18th. The earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. .2″ fell by midnight but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.

Trees and power lines toppled under the weight of the heavy/wet snow. Only 10 Octobers on record have produced measurable snow – the last time 2014 with .1″. Prior to 2014, 1993 with 2.4″.

Scanning weather records, October is the month that the first flakes fall. 37 October’s on record have produced a trace or more of snow – 25%. Will we see them this year? The warm October keeps rolling along but there could be a shake up to chilly weather starting next week.

Thank you to the Indianapolis Star for the snapshot of the newspaper dated Friday October 20, 1989. Note just days after the huge California earthquake that rocked the World Series that year.