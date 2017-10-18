Man sought by Lawrence police, FBI after bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Lawrence police and the FBI are hoping someone can identify a suspect in connection with a bank robbery.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 14 at the Huntington Bank located at 8347 Pendleton Pike just before 12:30 p.m.

Police describe him as a thin-built, 20-year-old man in his mid to late 20s who is 6′ tall with facial hair. He was wearing a dark grey jogging suit, white shoes and Nike Air hat.

The suspect entered the branch and presented a note to a teller demanding money and implying he was armed, according to police. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene on foot and walked west, where a dye pack on the money deployed.

Any money the suspect kept is likely covered in red dye. The dye may have also gotten onto the suspect’s clothes. Witnesses said the suspect had skin irritation blemishes or marks around his face and on the back of his neck.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.