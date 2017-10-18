× Police: Greenfield parents arrested after toddler found roaming streets alone

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Parents in Greenfield are facing child neglect charges after police said their toddler was found roaming the streets.

Isaac Abraham and Carissa Abraham were arrested Monday on warrants for child neglect after their two-year-old toddler was allegedly found outside in the Indigo Springs subdivision walking on the sidewalk alone.

Authorities located the child and found out the address of the toddler. They reportedly woke the Abraham’s up at their residence.

Police said Carissa told them at the scene that the boy will wake up early, get himself dressed and has been known to leave the house.

DCS arrived on the scene and placed the toddler and their two other children into their custody.

According to court documents, Isaac told police he works third shift and sleeps during the day.

Police were called to their residence back in August with a DCS case worker. Documents state the August report said the toddler will be in the neighborhood for hours until a neighbor finds him and takes him back to his home.

The report source said one day the parents didn’t even know the child was gone for hours. The parents are also accused of mistreating their 11 and 9 year olds.

Police said the children reported cooking their own meals in July and have been locked out of the house repeatedly.

The parents were transported to the Hancock County Jail without incident.