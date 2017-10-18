× Sunny stretch rolls, while temperatures trend warmer into the weekend!

Another clear start this morning, as temperatures again have cooled into the lower 40’s and upper 30’s! No doubt, a crisp start but a bright one expected at sunrise (7:59 am). More sunshine will fill the Indiana skyline again today, while temperatures continue their trend into warmer territory! Afternoon highs should reach the lower 70’s, for most, on steady south winds. Needless to say, fantastic weather rolls on this week.

Warmth will continue to build into the weekend before shower chances return Sunday! This will mark a transition into MUCH COLDER air for next week…it will be a slow transition but next Tuesday and Wednesday will be some of the coldest air of the season thus far! Early indicators, point to highs on Wednesday in the 40’s and a few flurries possible….stay tuned!