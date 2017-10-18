Warm and sunny Autumn days to continue; Chilly, pattern change emerging long range
BACK ON TRACK
Another beautiful October day! This doesn’t get old does it?
After a couple of more seasonal days we are back on track with above normal weather – that will continue into the weekend. We are hard pressed even to find a cloud!
Temperatures are on their way back up and this afternoon, what a change. Many locations started in the 30s then reach near 70-degrees by late afternoon.
Dry air heats fast and locations like Muncie, Bloomington and Terre Haute have climbed 30-degrees or higher since daybreak today!
RAIN THEN TWO STAGE COOL DOWN
September-like 70s are expected well into the weekend but a pattern change is looming for next week. Much cooler air is on the move and this warm October is showing signs of ending on a chilly note.
Shower accompany a cold front arriving late Sunday and into Monday. A second and stronger cold front is depicted to sweep the state starting next Tuesday night. The season’s coolest air is likely by the middle of next week, which includes a possible wide-spread frost. We will monitor and keep you up to date but until further notice – enjoy the mild, sunny weather and definitely take advantage of it!