Warm and sunny Autumn days to continue; Chilly, pattern change emerging long range

BACK ON TRACK

Another beautiful October day! This doesn’t get old does it?

After a couple of more seasonal days we are back on track with above normal weather – that will continue into the weekend. We are hard pressed even to find a cloud!

Temperatures are on their way back up and this afternoon, what a change. Many locations started in the 30s then reach near 70-degrees by late afternoon.

Dry air heats fast and locations like Muncie, Bloomington and Terre Haute have climbed 30-degrees or higher since daybreak today!