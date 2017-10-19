× Having trouble finding FOX59 on Comcast/Xfinity? Here’s why

Several FOX59 viewers have wondered what happened to our channel on Comcast/Xfinity.

The company is in the process of making a change to its channel lineup. Indianapolis customers should find the HD feed of WXIN/FOX59 on channel 1059, but the change hasn’t taken effect for everyone yet. It may take several days for the switch to roll out for some customers.

Follow these steps to add FOX59 to your favorite channels on Comcast:

On the remote, press the Guide button once to access the main guide. Navigate to the channel you wish to add to Favorites. Press the left arrow button on the remote to highlight the channel and press OK. Use the right arrow button to highlight Favorite.

The standard definition channel currently remains on channel 11.

Any further questions should be directed at Comcast/Xfinity.