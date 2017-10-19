× Indiana man accused of selling copies of unreleased ‘Call of Duty’ game on eBay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A man sold copies of an upcoming blockbuster video game weeks before its official release date, police say.

According to WTHI, Dshay Towles faces charges of theft and “offense against intellectual property.” He’s accused of selling stolen copies of Call of Duty: WWII from the Sony DADC facility in Terre Haute where the company makes and distributes CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays.

Towles posted the games on eBay, selling them for about $45 per copy, investigators said. The first-person shooter isn’t due for release until Nov. 3, 2017, and is one of the most highly anticipated titles of the holiday season.

Terre Haute police arrested Towles Tuesday during a traffic stop near 8th and Ohio. The investigation into Towles started Friday.

“People can’t go out and create that same video game because it’s considered a trade secret and the technology behind it, they’ve got patents, those kinds of things,” Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt told the TV station.

Officials at Sony DADC told police they had no record of Towles working for them. They’re not sure how he acquired copies of the game but said copies of Call of Duty and Madden 18 disappeared on the same day earlier this month.

In addition to the Call of Duty case, Towles also has drug-related charges pending, according to court records.