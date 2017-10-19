Indianapolis woman hoping to reunite with daughter she gave up for adoption at birth

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman took to Facebook in an effort to help find her daughter who she gave up for adoption at birth.

Valerie Coressel just wants her daughter back and is hoping leads form from the power of social media.

Coressel shared a post on Facebook Tuesday that starts out with, “This is hard for me to do but I have decided it’s time.”

She went on to say, “Back in 1988 I gave birth to a beautiful 8lbs 1/2oz 21 inch long baby girl that I decided to give up for adoption…This is hard enough and I’m asking for all of your help. I want to find her and that’s what I’m trying to do. Social media is one of many ways to try and find her.I’m asking all of you to share this so maybe it reaches her or someone who may know her.”

She told FOX59 that she originally went through the St. Elizabeth Coleman Adoption Agency, but it was closed adoption at the time, meaning she did not learn the names of the parents who adopted her daughter.

Her daughter, Lindsey Marie Embry, was born on Dec. 4, 1988 at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis.

Here is her original Facebook post which currently has over 14,000 shares.

If you recognize Lindsey and know where she might be, you can contact Valerie at Yaleriesue67@gmail.com.