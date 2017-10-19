× Lawrence reserve officer charged with OWI after being found asleep behind the wheel

FISHERS, Ind.– Police arrested a reserve Lawrence police officer who is also Indiana University’s emergency management director after she was found asleep and allegedly drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Cumberland Road and 96th Street. A report from the sheriff’s office says a deputy was patrolling on 96th Street and stopped to check a gray Honda Pilot on the side of the road.

The deputy found a woman inside who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat. He also noticed the woman appeared to have vomited on herself.

When he spoke to the woman, he reported smelling an alcoholic beverage. She agreed to take field sobriety tests and a breath test.

The breath test registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.155 percent, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The woman, identified as Diane Katherine Morris-Mack, 44, of Fishers was arrested on suspicion of OWI. She faces misdemeanor charges and was released from the Hamilton County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Police say during the investigation, they found a Lawrence Police Department badge and other items, which Lawrence police retrieved. Lawrence police confirmed she has served as a reserve officer for just under one year, and placed her on administrative leave pending their review.

Indiana University confirmed Mack is the current emergency management director there. IU suspended her without pay pending further information in the case.