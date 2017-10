Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The holidays are fast approaching and that means more parties and dinners!

Do you need to brush up on your manners and etiquette for these situations?

Etiquette expert Maggie Oldham visited the FOX59 studio to put us to the test. Check out the video above and you may learn something, like when you should really show up and what to do if you don't like the wine being served.