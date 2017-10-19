Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Eagle scout is the highest honor a young man can achieve in the Boy Scouts. Mr. Lawrence Smiley has made it his ministry to help lead young men from boyhood into manhood on the foundation of integrity, service, leadership and determination.

"We always try to bring the outdoor experience whether it be shotgun shooting , repelling, caving, backpacking in the mountains. We try to find where God interfaced with us." ​

Mr. Smiley has led 32 Eagle Scouts through the journey of accomplishing that goal over his 28 years as a scout leader.

Caleb Riggs said, " He`s a great mentor. He`s taught me how to be a leader. He`s taught me how to be determined and get through any tough situation."

Many of Mr. Smiley's Eagle Scouts and their parents joined Fox 59's Fanchon Stinger and Community Health Network to surprise Mr. Smiley with the Community Hero Award for October.

See why he was moved to tears and the new challenge taking he and his wife to new heights!!

