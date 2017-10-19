× RECIPE: Root Beer Chicken Wings

Root Beer Chicken Wings

50 chicken wings

Marinade for Wings*

¼ cup olive oil

½ tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Juice from one orange

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Root Beer Sauce

1 cup Root Beer

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Juice from half a lemon

Preheat your grill for two zone cooking, having hot coals on one side and nothing on the other.

Make marinade: mix olive oil, ginger, orange zest, orange juice, vanilla and 1 tablespoon salt and pepper with the wings and let them marinate for 30 minutes.

Place the wings on the hot grate directly over the hot coals and sear for about 3 minutes per side, then move them to indirect and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, at 450⁰F. You are looking for a crispy skin and a golden brown color.

In a cast iron skillet, mix all of the Root Beer BBQ Sauce ingredients together and simmer for 10 minutes, then drop the wings inside the skillet and give them a good mix to coat each one with the BBQ sauce.

Sear one last time over hot coals to caramelize the sauce, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

*Kim made a double batch marinade and BBQ sauce

Makes 25 servings of 2 wings each.

Recipe by Rico Mendez, Colts 2017 Best Tailgate Recipe Contest finalist for Cook-Off Competition.