RECIPE: Root Beer Chicken Wings
- 50 chicken wings
Marinade for Wings*
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ tablespoon grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- Juice from one orange
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Root Beer Sauce
- 1 cup Root Beer
- 1 cup ketchup
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Juice from half a lemon
Preheat your grill for two zone cooking, having hot coals on one side and nothing on the other.
Make marinade: mix olive oil, ginger, orange zest, orange juice, vanilla and 1 tablespoon salt and pepper with the wings and let them marinate for 30 minutes.
Place the wings on the hot grate directly over the hot coals and sear for about 3 minutes per side, then move them to indirect and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, at 450⁰F. You are looking for a crispy skin and a golden brown color.
In a cast iron skillet, mix all of the Root Beer BBQ Sauce ingredients together and simmer for 10 minutes, then drop the wings inside the skillet and give them a good mix to coat each one with the BBQ sauce.
Sear one last time over hot coals to caramelize the sauce, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
*Kim made a double batch marinade and BBQ sauce
Makes 25 servings of 2 wings each.
Recipe by Rico Mendez, Colts 2017 Best Tailgate Recipe Contest finalist for Cook-Off Competition.