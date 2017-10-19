× Sunny skies and warmer temperatures roll on; colder shift next week!

Another clear and cool start this morning, as temperatures settle into the upper 40’s before sunrise. High pressure (stable, dry air) continues to dominant the Ohio Valley, so more sunshine will grace our morning and afternoon outdoor plans. Each day this week has been a touch warmer than the day prior, expect that again today with highs reaching the middle 70’s. Overall, the pattern is fantastic and will hold through Sunday morning!

Rain chances will begin to creep in by Sunday afternoon and could deepen into a wetter pattern by Monday and Tuesday, as colder air and a stronger low travel across the state. This will create cloudier days, along with pulling down some of the season’s coldest air so far! Rainfall amounts, for now, range between 1.03″ to as much as 3.58″ from Sunday through the workweek…look for these numbers to fluctuate over the next several days! Bottom-line, a pattern shift is on the way, so all yard work and fertilizer might want to be laid down in the days ahead!