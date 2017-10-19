CARMEL, Ind. -- Microblading, tinting, even braiding. A Carmel salon is helping you transform your eyebrows and lashes to match the latest trends. Sherman visited the Lash Lounge to check out what they can do to revamp your face this fall, and found out how you can save money on some of their services.
Transform your lashes for fall
-
Restaurant offering fall cooking classes
-
Suburban Indy Home Show kicks off in Westfield
-
Carmel residents raise concerns over an increase of coyotes
-
New gadgets transform smartphones
-
Sherman at Carmel on Canvas
-
-
Marsh closures mean fundraising struggles for local non-profit
-
Car accident misses Carmel lemonade stand by inches
-
Firefighters stress having a plan during National Fire Prevention week
-
Sherman gets some fall planting tips
-
Carmel police search for man wanted in several residential burglaries
-
-
Pet-friendly fun this weekend
-
Traditional Hawaiian meal comes to Indiana restaurant
-
Indy Pizza Week 2017 begins on Monday