Two juveniles arrested for armed robbery on northwest side; one charged as an adult

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two juveniles were arrested by Indianapolis police in connection with an armed robbery on the northwest side.

The robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 4300 block of Lafayette Road. Police found the suspects in a stolen vehicle a few miles away in the 6200 block of Georgetown Road.

The juvenile suspects fled the vehicle on foot. Police set up a perimeter and were able to take the suspects into custody after calling in an IMPD K9.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old male and Courtney Radford, 16 for robbery and kidnapping. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office reviewed the case and charged Radford as an adult for his alleged role in the robbery.

Police say no mugshot will be made available for the juvenile not charged as an adult.