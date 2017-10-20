× 15-year-old suspect arrested after home break-in on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a home burglary on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 11300 block of Congaree Way, near East 42nd Street and North German Church Road, on a report of a residential alarm.

Officers who responded to the scene saw a suspect fleeing from the residence on foot. The suspect was taken into custody soon after without incident.

Police say evidence of the burglary was found and returned to the homeowner.

An officer who suffered an injury to his leg during the pursuit was treated at a nearby occupational health facility and released.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting law enforcement. His name and photo is being withheld due to his status as a juvenile.