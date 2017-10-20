Child among 5 people injured in crash on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say five people, including a child, were injured Friday in a crash on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Crews responded to the scene at North Tibbs Avenue and West 14th Street just after noon. When police arrived they found a car had crashed into a pole.

The conditions of the injured victims and the age of the child are unknown at this time. The adults were transported to Eskenazi Health, and the child was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

This story is developing.