Colts make boy with heart condition honorary captain before Sunday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Colts hosted a life-long fan on Friday to help get the team ready for Sunday's big game against the Jaguars.

12-year-old Tyler was named an honorary captain by the team after the Make a Wish Foundation helped bring him from Tuscon, Arizona back to his hometown of Indianapolis.

He suffers from a life-threatening heart condition and his favorite player is T.Y. Hilton. In fact, he might have even made an impact on a playcall this upcoming Sunday.

Tyler told coach he wanted to see T.Y. Hilton run a 9 route, aka a streak route where he flies down the field, during the game.

Coach Pagano proclaimed once the Colts beat the Jags on Sunday, Tyler will receive the game ball.

Check out the sweet moment above where Tyler answers questions from Coach Pagano, meets his heroes and breaks down practice.

Hopefully Tyler's play call will help lead the Colts to victory at 1 p.m.