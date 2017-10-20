× Former Columbus pastor sentenced to 3 years in prison after staging burglary to settle drug debt

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A former pastor in Columbus was sentenced Friday to 3 years in prison and 4 years of probation after he staged a home burglary that netted over $11,000.

Justin White, 38, was arrested back in March after Prosecutors said he helped a teen steal more than $11,000 from his own home in order to scam his insurance company.

Court records show White took to Facebook the same day and wrote how $11,000 in valuables, including money from his daughter’s piggy bank, had been stolen.

The teen confessed to police that White staged the robbery because White owed him money for drugs.

According to the affidavit in the case, the teen claimed “Justin owed him around a thousand dollars” and the teen continued that White said “he would leave his front door unlocked and there would be a pile of stuff downstairs to take as payment.”

He faces 3 years in prison for delinquency of a minor and 4 years for insurance fraud.